Pelicans: Graham finished with 12 points in his first action since missing three games with left foot soreness. ... Hernangomez had 13 points and Alexander-Walker scored 12. ... The first half marked the first time this season New Orleans had scored as many as 70 points in a half and New Orleans finished with a season high for points and a season-high 33 assists. ... New Orleans shot 46.3% from the field (44 of 95), went 12 of 29 from 3-point range, made 27 of 32 free throws and committed 11 turnovers.