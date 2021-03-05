Conley seemed surprised by the announcement that came about 48 hours before Sunday’s game. The point guard posted “Lol What just happened” in response to a congratulatory message from teammate Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Conley will all represent the Jazz in the All-Star Game.
Booker was hurt in the first quarter of a victory over Golden State on Thursday. He appeared to bump knees with Golden State’s Kent Bazemore and fell to the floor with a grimace on his face. He remained in the game and finished with 16 points.
Booker was set to play in his second All-Star Game after he was put on the roster as an injury replacement for Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis.
Conley’s addition to the All-Star roster is a feel-good story for the veteran point guard. The 33-year-old has routinely been in the All-Star discussion for a decade but always was snubbed when rosters were announced.
Conley is averaging 16.1 points and 5.7 assists for the Jazz, who have the NBA’s best record at 27-9.
