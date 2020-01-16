Ball averaged 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in 12 games. He averaged 31 minutes of playing time a game for the last-place Hawks, but hasn’t played since sustaining the injury in early December. The regular season ends in mid-February.
The club said the point guard will continue his rehabilitation to include court-based activity under the care of the Hawks’ medical team.
