“I know how good of a defender Jrue is,” teammate Grayson Allen said after the Jazz game. “As a guard, though, I kind of feel, or at least miss, Brook’s presence most. Especially with him usually kind of holding down that back line underneath the basket, cleaning up any mistakes. A lot of the stuff on the pick-and-roll, he can drop back and defend, too. He takes a lot of pressure off of us guards. He’s definitely missed.”