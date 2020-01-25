Irving made free throws early in the extra period to put Brooklyn ahead and end a five-game losing streak.

The Nets went ahead 106-104 with 38.4 seconds left in regulation when Andre Drummond was called for goaltending. Derrick Rose had an unforced turnover on the ensuing possession, then made up for it with a tying layup with 1.9 seconds left.

Irving missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, sending it to overtime.

Rose had 27 points for Detroit, scoring more than 20 for the 12th straight game to extend his career high.

Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

BULLS 118, CAVALIERS 106

CLEVELAND — Zach LaVine scored 44 points for Chicago in another dominating performance against Cleveland.

LaVine made 16 of 30 shots and had 27 points at halftime. The 6-foot-5 guard also had 10 rebounds and eight assists, falling just short of his first career triple-double.

It was LaVine’s second big game against Cleveland in eight days. He scored 42 points Jan. 20, including 21 in the fourth quarter when the Bulls rallied from a 15-point deficit to win.

Kevin Love had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland. The Cavaliers have lost seven straight and 12 of 14.

JAZZ 112, MAVERICKS 107

SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 22 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks in Utah’s comeback victory over Dallas.

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Jazz. They have won 14 of their last 15.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points for Dallas. The Mavericks have dropped two of three after winning four straight.

THUNDER 113, TIMBERWOLVES 104

MINNEAPOLIS — Dennis Schroder scored 26 points and Chris Paul had 25 to lead Oklahoma City past Minnesota for its fifth straight victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 37 for the Timberwolves. They have lost nine in a row.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports