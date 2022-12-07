Irving, Durant help Nets outlast Hornets, 122-116

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night.
Brooklyn led by 23 points at the start of the third quarter, but was outscored 32-23 in the period. The Hornets cut it to 109-107 with 6:28 left in the game.
Durant then re-entered the game and hit his first shot, and Irving followed with a three-point play to extend the lead 113-107.
Oubre scored five consecutive points, including a 3-pointer that made it a one-point game. Durant then hit two 3-pointers to increase the Nets’ lead 118-114.
TIP INS
Hornets: Oubre has scored at least 20 points in six consecutive games, tying a career high set last season from Dec. 1-13. … Charlotte’s two-game winning streak at Barclays Center was snapped.
Nets: Brooklyn set a season high with 73 first-half points and tied a season high with 20 assists in the first half.
UP NEXT
Hornets: Host New York on Friday night.
Nets: Host Atlanta on Friday night.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports