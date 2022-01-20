The NBA has been trying to clean up profanity among players, fining Irving’s teammate Kevin Durant and New York’s Julius Randle recently for using obscene language during interviews.
Irving’s exchange with the fan was part of an eventful return to his former home. After the game, he reiterated that he wasn't changing his stance on refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, which has kept him ineligible to play in home games because of New York City’s mandate for professional athletes who play indoors.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports