Irving hits game-winning 3 at buzzer, Nets win 5th straight

TORONTO — Kyrie Irving hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 119-116 on Friday night, extending their winning streak to a season-high five.
Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks as the Nets overcame an 18-point deficit to sweep the season series from Toronto for the first time since 2002-03.
VanVleet matched his season high with 39 points. Scottie Barnes had 26 and Pascal Siakam added 17 as the struggling Raptors lost their season-worst fourth straight.
Yuta Watanabe scored 17 points for the Nets against his former team, including a go-ahead 3 with 14 seconds left. Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren each had 10 points for Brooklyn, which has won nine of 10.
Irving found Watanabe in the corner for a 3-pointer that put the Nets up 116-114. After a timeout, Irving fouled a driving Barnes, who made both free throws to tie it with eight seconds remaining.
Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby sat out for the third straight game because of a sore left hip, while guard Gary Trent Jr. was not available because of a sore left quad.
Malachi Flynn scored 13 points as the Raptors lost back-to-back home games for the first time. Toronto is 10-5 north of the border.
The Raptors led 62-44 after a 3-pointer by Siakam with 1:17 left in the first half, but Brooklyn closed the second quarter on an 8-0 run, then outscored Toronto 17-8 in the first five minutes of the third to cut the deficit to 70-69.
Durant’s basket with 3:25 left in the third period gave Brooklyn a 77-76 lead, its first of the game. Toronto went 0 for 5 from 3-point range in the third and the Nets took an 88-84 lead to the fourth.
VanVleet ended a Toronto streak of nine consecutive missed 3-pointers by making a tying 3 with 3:06 left in the fourth, but Simmons and Durant answered with dunks.
VanVleet scored 12 straight points for Toronto in the first quarter, and the Raptors led 29-19 after one. Toronto had a 62-52 lead at halftime.
TIP-INS
Nets: G Patty Mills (non-COVID-19 illness) did not travel to Toronto and is doubtful for Sunday’s game at Detroit. … Won their third straight road game, a season high. Brooklyn is 8-7 on the road.
Raptors: VanVleet scored 25 points before halftime, a season high for any half. … Juancho Hernangomez made his second start of the season as Toronto used its 16th starting lineup in 29 games. … G Jeff Dowtin Jr. was recalled from the G-League with Trent out.
UP NEXT
Nets: At Detroit on Sunday night.
Raptors: Host Golden State on Sunday night.
