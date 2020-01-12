He said last week surgery could still be a consideration if there was no improvement but instead took part in full workouts during the week and Atkinson said Irving is ready.

Young has a left hamstring injury. Coach Lloyd Pierce said his second-year star received treatment Saturday but still felt soreness Sunday. Brandon Goodwin is expected to start in his place.

Young averages 28.9 points and Irving 28.5. They are the current Eastern Conference leaders at guard in fan voting for the All-Star Game.

