Durant had been recovering from a calf injury earlier in the postseason when he returned for Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto. He lasted just 12 minutes before going down with a ruptured Achilles tendon that required surgery.

Irving adds that Durant “was not ready to play in that environment. We all know that, whether people want to admit it or not.”

The Nets have said they expect Durant to miss the season, though Durant says he makes his own decisions.

