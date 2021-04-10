But he and Irving began jawing after Irving was called for a foul on Schroder. Referee Zach Zarba got between them and issued the first technicals.
Irving then walked toward the Nets bench across the floor but kept talking toward Schroder behind him, and referee Tyler Ford ejected him. Schroder was then tossed as well.
Schroder finished with 19 points and Irving 18.
