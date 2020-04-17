The G League is still working on many details of the new program and says players like Todd and Green will have “a chance to begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life skills training.”
Todd had committed to play college basketball at Michigan before announcing earlier this week that he would pursue something different.
