Ivica Zubac, Clippers agree on contract extension

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a contract extension with center Ivica Zubac on Tuesday.
Zubac started 76 games last season, averaging career highs in points (10.3), rebounds (8.5), assists (1.6) and blocked shots (1.0). His 25 double-doubles were a career-best and the most for a Clippers player since 2017-18.
He spent his first two seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Forward Robert Covington had already signed an extension with the Clippers.
