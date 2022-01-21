Rivers has won more than 1,000 games in 23 seasons, including a title with the Celtics in 2008. But he’s received a lukewarm reception in Philadelphia in 1 1/2 seasons, not helped by the top-seeded Sixers’ surprising second-round playoff exit last season to Atlanta and his comments after the series about Ben Simmons that likely played a part in the three-time All-Star demanding a trade and remaining away from the team all season.