The Grizzlies are 6-10 in Western Conference play. Memphis is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thunder and Grizzlies square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 18 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Paul has averaged 16.2 points and 7.4 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Ja Morant is averaging 18.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Jackson Jr. has averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers and scored 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 109 points, 42.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 45 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).

Grizzlies: Grayson Allen: out (right ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

