Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA, players' association

NEW YORK — Jalen Harris’ application to be reinstated as an NBA player has been approved by the league and the National Basketball Players Association.
As a first-year player at the time, he was eligible to reapply after a year.
Harris averaged 7.4 points and 13.2 minutes in 13 games during the 2020-21 season for Toronto on a two-way contract. He also played seven regular-season games and two playoff games for Raptors 905 in the G League.
Toronto drafted Harris with the 59th pick in 2020. He spent his first two college seasons at Louisiana Tech and averaged 21.7 points for Nevada in 2019-20.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports