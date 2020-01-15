DENVER — Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Charlotte Hornets after leaving late in the first half after rolling his left ankle.

Murray tried to contest a 3-point shot by Terry Rozier on Wednesday night and appeared to land on Rozier’s foot. Murray instantly grabbed at his ankle as play was stopped. He was helped off the floor by teammates and then placed in a wheelchair once he left the court.