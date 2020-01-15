Murray had five points and one assist against the Hornets before leaving. He was also dealing with a sore back. Murray is averaging 17.9 points a game this season.
The short-handed Nuggets were already without Gary Harris (groin) and Paul Millsap (bruised knee).
Reserve Monte Morris figured to get more time with the first unit in Murray’s absence.
