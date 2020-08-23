The Trail Blazers are 20-27 in Western Conference games. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by CJ McCollum averaging 3.1.

AD

The Lakers have gone 36-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 7-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Hassan Whiteside leads the Trail Blazers with 13.5 rebounds and averages 15.5 points. Lillard is averaging 35.8 points and 8.1 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers scoring 26.1 assists and grabbing 9.3 rebounds. James is averaging 20.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 21.4 assists, seven steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 48.4% shooting.

AD

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 106.8 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (dehydration), Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).

Lakers: Rajon Rondo: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.