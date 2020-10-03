The Heat are 14-16 in non-conference play. Miami is eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.4 rebounds. Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.2 boards.

The Lakers are 16-9 in non-conference action. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the league with 45.7 rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler is shooting 45.5% and averaging 19.9 points. Tyler Herro is averaging 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kyle Kuzma is third on the Lakers averaging 12.8 points and has added 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Heat: Averaging 111.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 45.6% shooting.

Lakers: Averaging 114.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (right knee), Bam Adebayo: out (neck), Chris Silva: day to day (left pubic bone), Goran Dragic: day to day (plantar fascia).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (heel), LeBron James: day to day (groin), Danny Green: day to day (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.