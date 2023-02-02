James cleared to play at Indiana as scoring chase continues

James, a 19-time All-Star, had been listed as questionable because of a sore left ankle. Coach Darvin Ham told reporters about 90 minutes before tip-off that James needed to go through pregame warmups before the team would make a decision about his playing status.

INDIANAPOLIS — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was set to resume his NBA scoring-record chase Thursday night at Indiana after being cleared to start.

About an hour later, the Lakers announced the 38-year-old James had been cleared.

Some people thought the Lakers might hold James out of a game or two during their five-game trip so he could break the record at home. Los Angeles heads home after a game in New Orleans on Saturday and will host Oklahoma City on Tuesday and Milwaukee next Thursday.