James, Davis carry Lakers past Pistons, 124-117

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DETROIT — LeBron James scored 35 points, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-117 on Sunday night. Davis also had seven assists as the Lakers overcame 38 points from Bojan Bogdanovic to end a three-game losing streak. Lonnie Walker IV added 18 points for Los Angeles and Russell Westbrook had 11 points and nine assists.

Rookie Jaden Ivey had 16 points for Detroit. The Pistons have lost three straight.

The Lakers led 61-49 at halftime, but Bogdanovic scored a career-high 25 points in the third quarter to pull the Pistons back into the game. With Davis scoring 17 points in the quarter, the Lakers took a 91-90 lead into the fourth.

Alec Burks scored to pull Detroit to 119-115 with a minute left, and Bogdanovic’s layup made it 119-117 with 35 seconds to play.

Advertisement

James, who had 13 points in the fourth, ran down the clock, drove down the lane and flipped to Austin Reaves for a baseline 3-pointer with 12.4 seconds to play.

TIP INS

Lakers: James and Davis had two of their most famous performances at Detroit’s previous arena, the Palace of Auburn Hills. James scored 48 points, including Cleveland’s final 25, in an overtime win in Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals. Nine years later, Davis had 59 points and 20 rebounds to help New Orleands beat the Pistons 111-106 on Feb. 21, 2016.

Pistons: Rookie Jalen Duran made his only field-goal attempt, finishing with three points and 13 rebounds in 23:42.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

Pistons: At Charlotte on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

‘

GiftOutline Gift Article