He also had seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes.
Russell Westbrook added 23 points for Houston. The Rockets were 22 of 39 from 3-point range.
The Rockets pulled away in the second quarter, with Harden scoring 18 points, including Houston’s last 11 for a 59-49 lead.
Evan Fournier led Orlando with 27 points. Aaron Gordon added 21. The Magic have loss three straight after winning four in a row.
TIP-INS:
Rockets: Beat the Magic for the 12th time in the last 15 meetings. … Holds four of the top five spots for most made 3-pointers by a team this season.
Magic: Orlando was without C Nikola Vucevic for the 11th consecutive game because of a right ankle injury. … G Markelle Fultz returned after missing Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a stomach virus. … The Magic held their annual charity golf tournament Thursday to benefit the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. More than $200,000 was raised.
