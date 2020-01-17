Antetokounmpo was No. 2 jersey on the sales list, followed by Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Tatum, Houston’s James Harden and Doncic.

Rounding out the top 10 in jerseys are a pair of players on new teams -- the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis -- in seventh and eighth. They’re followed by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving.

New Orleans’ Zion Williamson sits at No. 15 in top jersey sales, notable because the No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 draft has yet to make his regular season debut. The Pelicans believe that will happen Wednesday against San Antonio.

Boston is No. 2 in team merchandise behind the Lakers and Philadelphia is third. NBA champion Toronto was fourth, a franchise-best, followed by No. 5 Milwaukee.

The rest of the team merchandise top 10: Golden State, Houston, Chicago, Miami and Brooklyn -- which made the top 10 for the first time since 2014.

