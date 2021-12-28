Lakers: Coach Frank Vogel missed his fifth straight game because of COVID-19 protocols. Assistant David Fizdale, who has filled in while Vogel has been out, said that Vogel was getting close to returning but he wasn’t sure exactly when he could rejoin the team. ... Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo missed the game because of health and safety protocols. ... Wayne Ellington missed the game for an illness that the team said was not COVID-19 related.