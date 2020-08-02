The Jazz are 22-17 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is third in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 107.8 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Lakers are 34-7 against conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 46 rebounds per game and is 34-3 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The Lakers won the last matchup between these two teams 121-96 on Dec. 4. Anthony Davis scored 26 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is scoring 15 points per game and averaging 13.6 rebounds for the Jazz. Joe Ingles is shooting 53.0% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Dwight Howard ranks third on the Lakers with 7.3 rebounds and averages 7.4 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 46.2% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 108.3 points, 40.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, eight steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 47.3% shooting.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 108.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points on 42.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (eye), LeBron James: day to day (groin), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ankle), Rajon Rondo: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.