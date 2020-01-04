The Jazz are 9-9 in road games. Utah is third in the NBA with 37.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 109-102 in the last meeting on Dec. 17. Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 30 points, and D.J. Augustin led Orlando with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic with 10.7 rebounds and averages 18.3 points. Terrence Ross is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 24.9 points and has added 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Gobert is shooting 69.7 percent and has averaged 16 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 106 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 112.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 42.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (shoulder), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Jazz: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

