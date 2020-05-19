Bogdanović was averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his first season with the Jazz. He also was playing a career-best 33.1 minutes per game.
The 31-year-old Bogdanović signed a four-year, $73 million contract with Utah last summer. The Jazz became his fourth team, following two years with Indiana along with stints in Brooklyn and Washington.
