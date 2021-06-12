Conley, who is in his 14th season, originally suffered the injury in February, which resulted in him missing 21 games during the regular season. He reaggravated it during Utah’s Game 5 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on June 2.
The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 17.4 points and 8.6 assists in the Memphis series.
The Jazz won the first two games against the Clippers, and said having a lead in the series is not a factor in Conley being out.
“In no way are we feeling some sort of even small form of success. Obviously, you’re glad you won a couple games,” Snyder said. “We know how difficult the series is going to be and when Mike’s ready, he’ll be back.”
