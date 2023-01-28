Jazz hold off late rally, beat Doncic-less Mavericks 108-100

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SALT LAKE CITY — Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, Malik Beasley added 19 and the Utah Jazz took advantage of Dallas star Luka Doncic’s absence to beat the Mavericks 108-100 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out because of a sprained left ankle. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jordan Clarkson added 14 points for Utah, and Walker Kessler had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 35 points and ut eight assists for Dallas. Reggie Bullock had 19 points, and Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith chipped in 11 apiece.

After trailing by double digits for much of the game, Dallas cut it to 103-98 on Bullock’s 3-pointer. Markkanen countered with a 3-pointer on the other end to keep the Mavericks from drawing closer and the Jazz held Dallas without a basket over the final 2 1/2 minutes.

Mavericks: Finney-Smith finished with a team-high nine rebounds and a season-high four assists. … Dallas scored 16 points off 17 Utah turnovers.

Jazz: Kessler blocked four shots in the first half. … Mike Conley finished with a game-high 11 assists. … Kelly Olynyk returned to action after missing eight games with a left ankle sprain.

Mavericks: Host Detroit on Monday night.

Jazz: Host Toronto on Wednesday night.

