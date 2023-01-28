Jazz hold off late rally, beat Doncic-less Mavericks 108-100

SALT LAKE CITY — Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, Malik Beasley added 19 and the Utah Jazz took advantage of Dallas star Luka Doncic’s absence to beat the Mavericks 108-100 on Saturday night.
Spencer Dinwiddie had 35 points and ut eight assists for Dallas. Reggie Bullock had 19 points, and Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith chipped in 11 apiece.
After trailing by double digits for much of the game, Dallas cut it to 103-98 on Bullock’s 3-pointer. Markkanen countered with a 3-pointer on the other end to keep the Mavericks from drawing closer and the Jazz held Dallas without a basket over the final 2 1/2 minutes.
TIP INS
Mavericks: Finney-Smith finished with a team-high nine rebounds and a season-high four assists. … Dallas scored 16 points off 17 Utah turnovers.
Jazz: Kessler blocked four shots in the first half. … Mike Conley finished with a game-high 11 assists. … Kelly Olynyk returned to action after missing eight games with a left ankle sprain.
UP NEXT
Mavericks: Host Detroit on Monday night.
Jazz: Host Toronto on Wednesday night.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports