The Jazz have gone 5-7 against division opponents. Utah is 29-10 when outrebounding opponents and averages 44.9 rebounds per game.

AD

The Nuggets are 12-2 against the rest of the division. Denver is 26-11 against opponents under .500.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell leads the Jazz with 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 24 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 7.0 assists while scoring 19.9 points per game. Murray is averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 120.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, six steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 48.5% shooting.

AD

Nuggets: 3-7, averaging 116.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points on 50.8% shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Jazz: Justin Wright-Foreman: day to day (not with team), Ed Davis: out (knee).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.