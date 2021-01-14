Atlanta went 20-47 overall a season ago while going 6-27 on the road. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Jazz: Juwan Morgan: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jarrell Brantley: day to day (not with team), Joe Ingles: day to day (achilles).
Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Clint Capela: day to day (hand), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Rajon Rondo: day to day (knee).
