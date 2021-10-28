Christian Wood led Houston with 16 points and Jalen Green had 13 points on 3 of 16 shooting. He missed all eight of his 3-point attempts. Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun had 14 points.
Houston’s shooting struggled, particularly from behind the 3-point line. The Rockets made just 9 of 44 from beyond the arc, just 20.5%.
Utah, on the other hand, frequently had wide-open looks against Houston’s inexperienced defense and made 16 of 46 for 34.8%. Ingles made 4 of 9 from 3.
Utah owned the perimeter but also had the edge inside, outscoring Houston 46-40 in the paint and outrebounding the Rockets 58-41. Gobert, who entered the game as the league’s leading rebounder with 19.0 per game, led Utah with 14 rebounds in just 28 minutes.
The Jazz led 61-40 at halftime and led by as many as 36 points in the game.
Utah has won five of the past six meetings against Houston.
Houston shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. suffered a left ankle sprain in the second quarter and did not play in the second half. Porter had five points and two assists in 19 minutes.
TIP-INS
Jazz: F Eric Pascall was listed as questionable with a facial infection, but he played 21 minutes and scored 13 points. ... Rudy Gay, who has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from a right heel injury, traveled with the team. ... Gobert received a technical foul late in the first half.
Rockets: Danuel House Jr. missed the game with a right foot sprain suffered on Tuesday night against Dallas. In his place in the rotation, KJ Martin played 16 minutes and scored four points.
UP NEXT
Jazz: Visit Chicago on Saturday.
Rockets: Visit the Lakers on Sunday for the start of a five-game road trip.