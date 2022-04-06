Jazz rout Thunder 137-101 for 5th straight home win

SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 137-101 on Wednesday night.
Jaylen Hoard scored 23 points for Oklahoma City. Isaiah Roby and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each added 18 points.
With nine inactive players due to a slew of injuries, the Thunder struggled to keep pace with Utah once the Jazz found their shot.
Utah surged ahead late in the first quarter on a layup from Bogdanovic that sparked a 16-2 run. The Jazz scored baskets on nine straight possessions.
Oklahoma City cut the deficit to two points in the second quarter, with Lindy Waters III making three straight 3-pointers to fuel a 13-2 run. Hoard cut to the rim for a layup to cap the run and trim Utah’s lead to 57-55.
Clarkson answered with back-to-back baskets to keep Oklahoma City from overtaking the Jazz. He also set up baskets from Gobert on consecutive possessions to help Utah take a 71-58 lead into halftime. The Jazz led by double digits virtually the entire second half.
After the Thunder cut the deficit to nine on a 3-pointer from Robinson-Earl, Utah used a 27-5 run to build up a 118-87 lead early in the fourth quarter.
TIP INS
Thunder: Robinson-Earl set a career high in scoring after not playing in Oklahoma City’s 98-94 win over Portland a night earlier. … Zavier Simpson had 11 assists in his second NBA game.
Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (rest), Mike Conley (right knee injury maintenance), and Royce O’Neale (right thumb soreness) were inactive. … Utah scored a season-high 41 points in the first quarter. ... Jared Butler had eight assists in the second half en route to a career-high 10.
UP NEXT
Thunder: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Jazz: Host Phoenix on Friday night.
