Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Jordan Clarkson had 20 off the bench and Mike Conley 16 as the Jazz salvaged the last of their six-game homestand.
The Jazz have had trouble closing quarters strong during their skid, but Clarkson’s two baskets sparked an 11-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters. The biggest cheer came when Royce O’Neale blocked Beal on a driving layup.
Clarkson later pushed the lead to 104-89 on a floater in the lane, but the Wizards put together one last run.
Beal, who has been averaging almost 17 fourth-quarter points since the All-Star break, made a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run and draw Washington within 104-101 with 5:18 remaining.
Mitchell, who had scored 30 in four consecutive games, missed eight shots in a row as he tried to force the action and keep pace with Beal. But Mitchell sparkled down the stretch, scoring 10 points in a span of 1:22, including a scintillating crossover, step-back 3-pointer over Beal.
Conley made a driving layup with 2:16 left to put the Jazz up 121-108. It’s Utah’s first win in over two weeks.
Washington led 60-58 at halftime behind Beal’s 23 first-half points.
Utah trailed by eight in the first quarter, slowed by seven turnovers and plenty of missed defensive assignments.
TIP-INS
Wizards: Beal has scored at least 25 points in 17 straight games. … There were 10 lead changes and eight ties before the Wizards faded in the third quarter. … Washington held Utah to just five fast-break points, all in the second half.
Jazz: Mitchell got a Flagrant Foul 1 for undercutting Shabazz Napier on a 3-point attempt in the first quarter. … Former NFL star Emmitt Smith watched courtside. … Utah coach Quin Snyder challenged a foul on a 3-point shot in the third quarter, but the call was upheld.
UP NEXT
Wizards: Visit Golden State on Sunday night.
Jazz: Visit Cleveland on Monday night.
