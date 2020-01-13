The Jazz have gone 12-9 away from home. Utah is 11-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Nets 119-114 in their last meeting on Nov. 12. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 30 points, and Kyrie Irving paced Brooklyn scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen leads the Nets with 9.9 rebounds and averages 11.5 points. Jordan has averaged 10.4 rebounds and added 8.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Joe Ingles leads the Jazz averaging 4.6 assists while scoring 10.8 points per game. Rudy Gobert is shooting 69.3 percent and has averaged 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 104.7 points, 50.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, six steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 42.6 percent shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 115.2 points, 45 rebounds, 23 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (illness).

