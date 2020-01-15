The Jazz are 15-7 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 12-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jazz won 128-126 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 35 points, and Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Pelicans. Lonzo Ball is shooting 42.7 percent and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 24.2 points and grabbing 4.3 rebounds. Joe Ingles has averaged 5.9 assists and scored 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Jazz: 10-0, averaging 116.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: day to day (back), Jrue Holiday: day to day (elbow), Zion Williamson: out (knee), JJ Redick: day to day (hamstring), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Derrick Favors: day to day (hamstring).

Jazz: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.