NBA vice president and head of referee development Monty McCutchen said Tuesday that Schroeder has shown the “requisite skill on the court and the knowledge of our rules to earn an opportunity to officiate NBA regular-season games.”

Schroeder will continue to work some G League games as well, as is standard for all NBA referees with less than four years of service. She is the sixth woman to be a full-time referee in league history, joining the three other active colleagues, Dee Kantner and Violet Palmer.