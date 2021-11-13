The Pistons (Cory Josesph, Trey Lyles, and Kelly Olynyk) and the Raptors (Birch, Banton, and Boucher) are the only two teams in the NBA with three Canadians on the roster. Five of the six were on the court together in the first quarter. The injured Olynyk (sprained left knee) is currently sidelined and expected to miss at least six weeks.