Jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in rookie playoffs sold for $2.7M

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season, including two playoff games, has sold at auction for $2.73 million.
Another of Bryant’s rookie jerseys went for $3.69 million last year. That autographed, yellow game-worn jersey fetched the highest price ever for a basketball jersey.
The winning bidder this time acquired the No. 8 jersey Bryant wore for the Los Angeles Lakers in regular-season wins at the old Forum on April 13, 1997, against Utah and April 17, 1997, against Sacramento. The jersey’s authenticity was verified by independent authenticators, who photo-matched it, Kohler said.
Bryant was killed on Jan. 26, 2020, in a California helicopter crash that also took the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.
