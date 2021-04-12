The Mavericks added Redick just before the deadline March 25, looking for a boost at the 3-point line as they try to climb into the top six in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in round for the playoffs.
The 36-year-old Redick’s last game for the Pelicans was March 3, when he scored 22 points despite going 1 of 5 from long range in a 128-124 loss to Chicago. The Mavericks also got Nicolo Melli in the deal, with Wesley Iwundu, James Johnson and a 2021 second-round pick going to New Orleans.
Redick has averaged 12.9 points on 42% 3-point shooting over 15 seasons. He led the NBA at 48% shooting from long range in one of his seasons with the Clippers. This season Redick is averaging 8.7 points while shooting a career-low 36% from 3.
