Joe Cronin becomes Blazers GM after serving in interim role

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joe Cronin has been named the Portland Trail Blazers’ general manager after serving in the interim role since December.
The Blazers finished 27-55 this season, their worst record since 2005-06 when they won just 21 games. Portland also finished 13th in the Western Conference in Chauncey Billups’ first year as the Blazers’ head coach, snapping a streak of eight straight playoff appearances.
The Blazers await their fate in next week’s NBA draft lottery ahead of the June 23 draft. Free agency opens in July.
“We’ve established a great working relationship in the last six months and have the same vision for what it takes to win a championship in this league,” Billups said in a statement Tuesday. “I look forward to bringing Joe’s vision to life with our entire front office.”
Cronin signed a four-year deal with the Blazers.
He has been with the Blazers since 2006 and became a pro scout and salary cap analyst in 2010. He was named the team’s director of player personnel in 2014 and was promoted to assistant GM last year.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports