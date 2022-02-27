After a powerful performance in a 133-102 win at Minnesota on Friday in Harden’s 76ers debut, this one became a grind-it-out game that the 76ers handled better. It was tied at 100 in the fourth, but Philadelphia pulled away by scoring 10 of its next 12 at the line. Embiid made six free throws, Harden four, and the only 76ers basket during that stretch came when Harden fed Embiid on the fast break.
Harden added five steals and matched his season best in assists.
RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier each scored 24 points for the Knicks. They have lost five straight and nine of 10.
JAZZ 118, SUNS 114
PHOENIX — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds and Utah beat Phoenix.
Utah has won eight of its past nine games and improved to 38-22. Phoenix — which still has the best record in the NBA at 49-12 — has lost back-to-back games for the first time in two months.
Jordan Clarkson had 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting — part of the Utah second unit that played well and outscored Phoenix’s bench 43-11.
Devin Booker led Phoenix with 30 points. Cameron Johnson and Deandre Ayton each added 23. Phoenix had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Jae Crowder threw the ball out of bounds.
Phoenix has played its past three games without All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who broke his thumb on Feb. 16 and could be out the rest of the regular season.