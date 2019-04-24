Denver Nuggets (54-28, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. San Antonio Spurs (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Denver leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the series over the San Antonio Spurs in game six of the Western Conference first round. The Nuggets won the last matchup 108-90. Jamal Murray scored 23 points to help lead Denver to the victory and DeMar DeRozan totaled 17 points in defeat for San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 32-9 at home. San Antonio averages 44.7 rebounds per game and is 31-9 when winning the rebound battle.

The Nuggets are 34-18 in Western Conference play. Denver averages 46.4 rebounds per game and is 40-11 when out-rebounding opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 21.2 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 20.6 points and totaled 9.9 rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 10.8 rebounds and averages 20.1 points. Murray has averaged 17 points and collected 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.0 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 109 points, 43 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 106.5 points, 45.7 rebounds, 22.5 assists, six steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee).

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back).

