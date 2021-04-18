The Grizzlies are 12-18 in Western Conference play. Memphis is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 103-102 in the last meeting on March 12. Jokic led Denver with 28 points, and Brandon Clarke led Memphis with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 26.1 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 22.4 points and 9 rebounds while shooting 57.8% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies scoring 18.7 points and collecting 3.6 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 12.5 rebounds and 20.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 113 points, 47 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 46.0% shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 121.3 points, 47.2 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out for season (knee).

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (hip), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (thigh), De’Anthony Melton: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.