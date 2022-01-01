Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar left the game in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the nose while coming down after a shot. Cancar sat on the bench holding a towel to his nose to try and stop the bleeding before being helped to the locker room still pressing the blood-soaked towel to his face. The team said he bruised his nose. ... Jeff Green, Bones Hyland, Monte Morrie and Zeke Nnaji missed the game because of health and safety protocols.