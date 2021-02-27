The Thunder are 6-14 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 4-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nuggets are 12-9 against conference opponents. Denver ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 43.4 rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 10.9.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Thunder 97-95 in their last meeting on Feb. 12. Jokic led Denver with 22 points, and Justin Jackson paced Oklahoma City scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 51.5% and averaging 23.6 points. Luguentz Dort is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jokic leads the Nuggets with 10.9 rebounds and averages 26.9 points. Jamal Murray is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 26.4 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 105.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 45.6% shooting.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 39.9 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Hamidou Diallo: out (groin), Al Horford: out (rest), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Nuggets: JaMychal Green: out (shoulder), PJ Dozier: day to day (hamstring), Gary Harris: day to day (adductor), Paul Millsap: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.