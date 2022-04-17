Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP honors

NEW YORK — Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a second straight NBA MVP award, along with two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.
The winners of the awards will be announced during the postseason.
The other finalists are:
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mikal Bridges (Phoenix), Rudy Gobert (Utah), Marcus Smart (Boston).
COACH OF THE YEAR
Taylor Jenkins (Memphis), Erik Spoelstra (Miami), Monty Williams (Phoenix).
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
Darius Garland (Cleveland), Ja Morant (Memphis), Dejounte Murray (San Antonio).
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Scottie Barnes (Toronto), Cade Cunningham (Detroit), Evan Mobley (Cleveland).
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
Tyler Herro (Miami), Cam Johnson (Phoenix), Kevin Love (Cleveland).
