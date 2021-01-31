Will Barton added 18 points, and Jamal Murray had 16 to help the Nuggets win for the sixth time in seven games.

Utah lost for the first time since Jan. 6 at New York. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 29 points, and Donovan Mitchell had 13 in 31 minutes after missing two games while in concussion protocol.

Denver hit all eight of its 3-point attempts and shot 80% in the first quarter. The Nuggets kept it going in the second, going 13 of 24 from the field and finishing 15 of 17 from long range in the first half to take a 79-54 halftime lead.

The lead was 86-58 with 8:11 left in the third quarter when Utah made a big run. The Jazz hit eight 3-pointers and outscored Denver by 18 to get to 99-91.

JaMychal Green had all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter when the Nuggets got the lead back to 20. Jokic matched his career high with a layup with 2:05 left.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Derrick Favors had seven points and six rebounds in his return. He missed the previous two games because of soreness in his lower back. ... Utah outscored every opponent but one by double digits during the 11-game winning streak. The only close game was a 109-105 victory over Denver on Jan. 17. ... The winning streak was the team’s longest since a 12-gamer Feb. 11-Mar. 10, 2009. The franchise record is 15 in 1996.

Nuggets: G Gary Harris (left adductor strain) didn’t play after the first quarter. He didn’t attempt a shot in 8:45 of court time. ... Set season highs with the 43-point first quarter and 79-point half.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Nuggets: Host Detroit on Monday night.