All five Denver starters scored in double figures, including Will Barton with 18 points and Jamal Murray with 14, to help the Nuggets beat the Thunder for a seventh straight time.

Dennis Schroder had 22 points to lead the Thunder. Steven Adams had 18 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 for Oklahoma City. Chris Paul finished with 15 points and 10 assists.

Leading by three at the break, Denver used a 12-2 burst late in the third quarter to take a 77-62 lead. Abdel Nader had the Thunder’s lone basket in that span while Murray highlighted the Denver surge with a lob off the backboard that he put back through the net with a two-handed dunk.

Torrey Craig later hit a 3-pointer and Juancho Hernangomez had a driving layup to help Denver take an 82-68 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Thunder narrowed the deficit to five points on a jumper by Gilgeous-Alexander with 6:50 left to play, but the Nuggets then scored nine straight points, including a dunk and 3-pointer by Jokic for a 102-88 advantage with 4:35 remaining. The Thunder couldn’t mount another threat.

The Nuggets got off to a hot start, opening a 22-6 lead early, but the Thunder steadily gained on them and Adams’ dunk pulled Oklahoma City to within 52-49 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Thunder: G Hamidou Diallo remains sidelined with a hyperextended right elbow strain. ... G Terrance Ferguson missed a fifth consecutive game with right hip soreness.

Nuggets: F Paul Millsap was inactive after leaving Thursday night’s game early because of a right quadricep strain.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Return home to play the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Nuggets: Complete a back-to-back by hosting the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

