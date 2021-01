Will Barton added 20 points and reserve JaMychal Green had 17 for the Nuggets, who squandered an 18-point lead in the first half and fell behind by eight. Denver held Minnesota scoreless for more than five minutes during the decisive stretch.

D’Angelo Russell scored 33 points and Juancho Hernangomez added 25 against his former team. It was the fifth straight loss for the Timberwolves.

LAKERS 94, GRIZZLIES 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points, rallying Los Angeles to a win over Memphis.

James added 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Dennis Schroder finished with 12 points for Los Angeles, which won its fourth straight game.

Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks and Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 13 points apiece, and Brandon Clarke added 12 points. Valanciunas finished with 11 rebounds.

NETS 130, JAZZ 96

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half to lead the undermanned Brooklyn past Utah.

Brooklyn, which entered the game having lost two straight and four of five, never trailed.

As brilliant as he was individually, Irving had help from Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.

Jarrett Allen recorded his third double-double of the season with 19 points and 18 rebounds, and Caris LeVert had 24 points off the bench. Joe Harris chipped in with 10 points.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with game-high 31 points. Jordan Clarkson added 12, and Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale had 10 each for the Jazz, whose two-game winning steak was snapped.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports